Casualty Spoilers: Zsa Zsa operates – Charlie lashes out

In Casualty Zsa Zsa performs high-risk surgery and Charlie returns unexpectedly

Casualty pulls out all the stops this Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s episode…

Warning: Contains spoilers about Charlie Fairhead and Dylan Keogh!

Simply the Gless!

Sharon Gless’s Holby-land alter ego Zsa Zsa saunters into town ready to do battle with a tricky brain tumour.

While focused on throwing Faith, Lev and young son Luka a life-line, Zsa Zsa still makes time to spar with Connie (delicious), catch-up with David (feel-good) and question Dylan’s motives for helping Faith and her family (shrewd).

The Cagney & Lacey star’s third Casualty outing is as charming as ever. As unexpected superstar guests go, Zsa Zsa’s return remains up there with Sigourney Weaver’s recurring role in Doc Martin!

But will Zsa Zsa’s high-risk surgical procedure result in a happy outcome for Faith, Lev and little Luka?

Charlie returns

This week grieving Charlie Fairhead returns to work a week early, worrying his colleagues. At first Charlie’s reappearance on the ED makes sense, as he explains that he’s determined it’s business as usual.

During the shift, however, all signs point to the fact that it’s possibly too soon to be back at work. Charlie is still struggling deeply with the death of wife Duffy, and a number of small changes made in his absence get under his skin, with Marty and Jacob bearing the brunt…

Casualty’s other story gems

Marty’s party hardy persona continues… He slopes off at lunchtime for an online hook-up only to get a horrible shock.

Meanwhile, Marty’s bestie Jade discovers her supply of goodwill is running out.

Elsewhere, Emmerdale’s Nigel Betts guests stars as struggling butcher Harry Gabbot. At first Charlie’s delighted to see his old friend in the ED, but soon Harry – who’s in denial about certain hardships in his life – lashes out, his cruel words causing Charlie untold pain.

Unaware of what’s happened, Robyn (Amanda Henderson) becomes concerned about Charlie’s behaviour. Can she convince him he needs more time to come to terms with Duffy’s death?

Also this week, Connie can’t resist giving Zsa Zsa a special welcome!

This episode of Casualty airs on BBC, Saturday 29 February 2020 at 9.10pm