Catching a Killer – C4

Crime series Catching a Killer returns with the chilling tale of a retired teacher whose death was not from natural causes at all

Catching a Killer returns with a story that has love and betrayal at its heart (Monday, 9pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

It follows the death of respected elderly teacher Peter Farquhar.

Peter was found dead in his home in the Buckinghamshire village of Maids Moreton in 2015, and was believed to have died from natural causes.

Then 18 months later, when his neighbour Ann Moore-Martin also fell ill and died, police started to delve into both their lives, which led them to lay vicar Ben Field…

TV Times rating: ****