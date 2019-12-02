Chris Tarrant: Extreme Railway Journeys – Channel 5

In Chris Tarrant: Extreme Railways, rail enthusiast Chris is in Romania to see what its wintry landscape has to offer

Chris Tarrant: Extreme Railway Journeys continues and this week it seems more like Halloween than the run-up to Christmas, since Chris is in Romania, where he ventures into Transylvania – Dracula country (Monday, 9pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

Exploring some of the locations featured in Bram Stoker’s 1897 horror classic, Chris’s stops include the world’s spookiest wood, Dracula’s castle, and the birthplace of Vlad the Impaler, on whom Dracula was based.

His trip rather fittingly ends in a misty graveyard.

TV Times rating: ****