Christmas at Chatsworth House – C4

In what initially sounds like a cross between Changing Rooms or 60 Minute Makeover and Downton Abbey, C4’s one-off documentary Christmas at Chatsworth House lets us through the doors of the popular Derbyshire stately home as it’s readied for Christmas in just five days.

This includes putting up around one million fairy lights, 30 trees and 60,000 baubles.

And to think you’ve been putting off getting the tree down from the attic…

We follow head housekeeper Janet and head gardener Steve as they oversee the task and get the stately home ready for its 200,000 visitors.

‘The theme is In a Land Far, Far Away – rooms are decorated as different countries,’ says producer Katie Satchell.

The highlight is the Painted Hall, decorated as a Russian Christmas with a 24ft tree, babushka dolls and a sleigh.

However, as the lorries bring in the decorations, things start to unravel when Chatsworth is hit by torrential rain.

‘There’s major concern about the rising flood water,’ says Katie.

‘The staff literally have to battle to keep Christmas afloat!’

TV Times rating: ***