Confronting Holocaust Denial with David Baddiel – BBC2

In Confronting Holocaust Denial with David Baddiel, the writer asks why some people are so determined to say that the Holocaust never happened

Part of the BBC’s season marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Confronting Holocaust Denial is a must-see documentary investigating how Holocaust denial has evolved since World War Two (Monday, 9pm, see our TV Guide for full details)..

Latest stories

Writer and comedian David Baddiel – whose grandparents fled the Nazis in 1939 – is an excellent presenter, expertly tackling a taboo subject with sensitivity and a personal connection.

MORE: The Holocaust at What’s On TV

He chats to historians and authors, travels to a former death camp and meets a survivor, and also puts himself in the most uncomfortable of situations by meeting a Holocaust denier.

An important film, which asks why the desire to deny the events of the Holocaust even exists.

TV Times rating: *****