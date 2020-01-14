Coronation Street spoiler: Will Fiz Stape be charged with murder?

The police arrive looking for Fiz Stape…

In the first episode of Coronation Street tonight (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Fiz Stape is mortified about her attack on Jade, but as she and Tyrone discuss what to do they’re gobsmacked to discover Jade has disappeared, leaving only a blood stain on the carpet.

As they fret over her going to the police, Yasmeen finds her lying unconscious in the ginnel. The police call at No.9 and explain they want to question Fiz about an assault on Jade Rowan.

Charlie makes it clear she wants £5k before she’ll sign any divorce papers. When Charlie reveals to Faye that she’s her stepmum, Faye’s shocked and he’s forced to explains he’s an accidental bigamist and Charlie mustn’t find out that he’s married to Sally as she could report him. Faye agrees to help him in return for £100.

Sarah buries the hatchet with Maria and assures her that she’s only looking out for her as she knows what Gary is capable of. When Maria then overhears Gary on the phone saying “you know I love you” she immediately thinks the worst. But who was he really talking to?

Bethany tells Alya how Ray tried it on with Michelle and is a sleazeball. Leaping to Ray’s defence, Alya orders Bethany to go home and consider her position. Bethany discusses career options with Daniel but she’s shocked when he suggests she might be best to leave Weatherfield altogether.

In the Rovers, Emma shames Steve and Kevin into helping Tim to find the £5k he needs. When Bernie pins a photo of Kel to the dart board, Paul’s horrified and Billy quickly removes it.