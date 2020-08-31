Coronation Street spoilers: A sink hole appears in David Platt’s garden!

David Platt has a ‘hole’ lot of problems…



In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) David Platt and his family are lucky to be alive!

When David Platt discovers from Nina that Shona is planning to leave because she thinks he hates her he decides to arrange a BBQ to persuade her to stay.

Shona and Nina join David, Sarah, Sally and Lily for the barbecue but suddenly there’s an almighty crash and a huge crater appears in the middle of the garden. Everyone gazes into the hole, completely stunned.

As Nick, Leanne and Steve make preparations for their holiday in Cornwall, they’re interrupted by the sound of Oliver’s seizure alarm, meaning a trip to the hospital.

As Nick and Steve wait in the hospital corridor, they’re taken aback when Nick’s ex, Natasha approaches.

When Nick reveals that he’s waiting for news of his stepson, Natasha says she is there for a dermatology appointment.

But is she telling the truth?

When Aadi returns home to find Asha entertaining Corey he is in a quandary about what to do.

A heartbroken Tim is worried for Elaine’s safety and resolves to track her down. Having spotted Tim, Geoff hurries over but has Tim had enough of his father’s lies?