Coronation Street spoilers: Aadi Alahan defends Asha’s honour

Aadi Alahan steps in when a group of lads mock his sister...

Asha’s horrified when Dev forces her to attend Mary’s youth volunteering group tidying up Victoria Gardens in tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV listings guide for full details).

Aadi Alahan clocks one of the lads sniggering at Asha. As Amy, Summer and Kelly try to comfort Asha in Victoria Gardens, Aadi starts a fight with the lad for mocking his sister.

Mary’s helpless as the boys brawl and Asha’s sickened when she is sent a link to her naked video on a porn site.

Ken acquires proof that Charles deposited all payments from the Stillwaters residents into his personal bank account and at the Stillwaters election, Ken gleefully exposes Charles to the residents. When the election result is announced, will Ken be victorious?

Carla agrees that she and Peter will move in to run the pub and take care of Scott so that Jenny can accompany Johnny to France. In spite of his best efforts, Johnny comes face to face with Scott, who greets him as an old friend.

When Sally falls in love with an expensive wedding dress, Tim automatically vows to buy it for her, then wonders how he will afford it.

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.