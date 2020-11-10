Coronation Street spoilers: Abi begs Peter Barlow to get help

Coronation Street spoilers - Abi tells Carla that Peter Barlow is back on the booze

Abi confronts Peter Barlow in the Rovers' back yard and reveals how Barry let slip that he's been on the whisky in tonight's second epiosde of Coronation Street.

He assures her it was a one off and refuses to discuss it any further. As Carla heads for the Rovers, Abi warns her that Peter needs help. Carla drags the truth out of Peter, she begs him to get some help, but will he refuse?

Sarah offers Paul his job back and he’s pleasantly surprised when she reveals that he’s got Todd to thank for sticking up for him. When Paul reveals that Billy’s working late, Todd invites himself and Sean round for a chippy tea. Back at Paul’s flat, Todd plies him with alcohol and cajoles him into trying on Billy’s religious robes. Billy returns home and is unamused to find Paul prancing about in his robes.

Ray threatens Craig, telling him that if he blabs about his plans, he’ll make sure he loses his job in the police force and Faye will no longer be trainee manager.