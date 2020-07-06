Coronation Street spoilers: Abi Franklin can’t say goodbye

Can Abi Franklin bring herself to bid farewell to the twins?

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Streetat 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Kevin urges Abi Franklin to meet up with the twins one last time before they leave for Australia or she’ll live to regret it.

Abi breaks the news to Seb that the twins are moving to Australia. Clearly shocked, Seb heads off to phone social services. Later, he tells Abi that the adoptive parents are happy for them to meet with the twins and say their goodbyes. What will Abi do?

As Alya and Imran, Tim and Faye all to make sense of Geoff trying to retract his statement against Yasmeen. Alya is shocked when Yasmeen calls her from prison and tells her that this latest twist makes her think that Geoff is genuinely sorry for everything. Alya’s horrified to realise Yasmeen is considering taking him back.

Gary turns up at the factory to discuss his rent demands but Adam tells him that it’s obvious he’s involved in some dodgy deal and that’s why he’s desperate for the cash. When Peter reports that Carla’s in the doghouse with Tracy for buying Amy some expensive trainers, Scott’s quick to criticise him for not taking the rap for Carla. When Adam refuses to mind Bertie as he’s too busy, Daniel’s bitterly disappointed as he’s desperate to see Nicky again.

Carla calls in the factory and admits to Nick that she’s bored of pulling pints and feels it’s time she got back into the business. Nick tells her he might be able to help her.