Coronation Street spoilers: Abi Franklin has sinister plans for Geoff…

Abi Franklin has a plan to keep Geoff away from the wedding

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Abi Franklin plans to ensure Tim and Sally’s big day goes as planned…

As an excited Sally prepares for her wedding, Tim assures her that his Dad wouldn’t dare ruin their big day. But as Geoff begs Tim to let him come, Tim confides in Abi Franklin that he’s worried his dad might have other ideas. As the wedding party head to the car, Abi decides to take matters into her own hands…

Gail is made up to meet her grandson for the first time as Nick promises Sam he’ll be there at lunchtime to watch him perform Space Oddity.

But as Nick and Leanne attend a meeting with their new barrister he’s aware it’s overrunning and repeatedly checks his phone. Leanne’s unimpressed and accuses him of being more interested in his phone than Oliver’s welfare. Realising he has no choice, Nick reveals that the person he’s been texting is his son.

As Eileen worries she’ll never see her son again, Sean returns home to find an intruder. As man flees, Sean is unaware that it was Todd!

When Faye reveals that she’s got a new boyfriend who she met online, Craig masks his disappointment.