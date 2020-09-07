Coronation Street spoilers: Abi Franklin tells Kevin the truth!

How will Kevin react when Abi Franklin reveals all?

In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Abi Franklin plucks up the courage to tell Kevin everything…

Abi Franklin tells Peter about her conversation with Debbie and her insisting she comes clean to Kevin. Debbie suggests she take Jack out to give Abi and Kevin some time on their own.

As the pair wait for their takeaway lunch in Speed Daal, a jittery Abi plucks up the courage and announces that she’s got something to tell him. She falteringly admits to him how she stole some morphine from the hospital, she didn’t take it but she’s been fighting her addiction demons ever since.

How will he react?

A downbeat Steve tells Tracy and Emma about the £500,000 needed for Oliver’s treatment in Germany. Promising that she’ll come up with some fundraising ideas, Emma heads off to work.

But Tracy insists Steve talk to Leanne about the fact she played down Oliver’s symptoms. At Steve’s insistence, Leanne calls the doctor and gives a truthful account of Oliver’s condition.

Will the doctor still want to see Oliver?

Daniel’s delighted to bump into Nicky outside the Kabin. When Kirk spots Daniel enjoying a drink with Nicky, he worries that he has got a new girlfriend, knowing that Beth will be furious.

When Kirk points out Nicky, Craig recognises her but can’t quite place her. When Kirk comes over Daniel steers Nicky away asking her to come back to his but she insists she has a client to see.

Craig calls at the flower shop flat and confirms that they’re not looking for anyone in connection with Kel’s death as it was accidental.

Billy’s relief is evident and Paul watches him, hurt and angry to realise that Billy seriously thought he’d murdered Kel.