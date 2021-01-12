Coronation Street spoilers – Abi Franklin vows to bring Ray down

Abi Franklin catches Ray and Susan talking about their crimes

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) Abi Franklin, Alya and Faye clock Ray leaving the bistro and are gutted to realise he’s been released.

In the hope of lending some weight to Faye’s case, Alya reports Ray to the police for luring her to a hotel bedroom with the intention of having sex.

Hoping to dig some dirt, Abi calls at Ray’s hotel. But when Ray arrives with Susan, the Chairperson in tow, Abi dives behind the bar. As Ray and Susan discuss their crimes, Abi records the conversation on her phone.

Later DS Willets calls at Adam’s office and questions him again about the attack, revealing new information has come to light.

Adam and Sarah are stunned as a tearful Faye tells Adam the whole sorry story, how she attacked him and wishes she’d reported Ray to the police in the first place as Gary was just trying to protect her.

Dylan is thrilled when Sean suggests he could come and live with him and they’ll get a flat of their own. Spotting Chesney, Sean reminds him that Gemma still owes him his commission from her makeup sales. When Kirk reminds him that he still owes him the money for the stolen makeup, Chesney starts to feel the strain.

Yasmeen returns to work at Speed Daal but it’s clear she’s not herself. Gail persuades Nick to give her a cleaning job at Underworld in the evenings.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm on ITV.