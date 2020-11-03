Coronation Street spoilers: Adam Barlow asks Alina out!

Coronation Street spoilers - Alina is wary when Adam flirts with her at a team-building evening

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street at 8.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Adam Barlow makes a move on Alina…

Sarah, Kirk, Todd, Alina and Paul meet in Speed Daal for a team-building evening. Kirk produces a quiz that he’s written and instructs the factory gang to get into teams. Sarah’s less impressed when Adam Barlow tries to chat up Alina, meanwhile Paul knocks back the wine, his dislike for Todd growing by the second. The team-building evening over, Adam wonders if Alina would like to go out sometime.

The bishop offers Billy the position of archdeacon. Drunken, Paul arrives at Billy’s flat, cracking lewd jokes and offers the bishop a beer. The bishop can’t escape fast enough…

Leanne comes to her senses and apologises for making a pass at Steve. When he returns home, Tracy smells a rat. She quizzes him and is shocked when he reveals that Leanne came onto him but she was drunk. Later, a furious Tracy confronts Leanne in the hospital…

Sean persuades George to let him try out the new range of beauty products on him.