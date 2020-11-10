Coronation Street spoilers: Adam Barlow makes a shocking discovery

Coronation Street spoilers - Adam Barlow finds Peter drinking in Victoria Gardens

Adam Barlow and Daniel are horrified to find Peter in Victoria Garden clutching an unopened bottle of whisky in tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (see our TV Guide for full listings). What has tipped him over the edge?

In the factory, Todd pokes fun at Sean’s new business venture. But Sean warns Todd that he’s got the measure of him and it’s time he stopped trying to drive a wedge between Billy and Paul.

Tracy and Emma share their memory box idea with Amy.

