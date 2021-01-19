Coronation Street spoilers: Adam Barlow steps up to help Peter

Adam Barlow comes up with a plan to stop Peter drinking…

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) Adam Barlow is concerned to see Ken feeling so low about Peter’s condition.

He suggests to him and Tracy that they each take turns to keep an eye on Peter and if he goes out, they go with him. As Peter heads out the house later, he’s annoyed to realise Adam is following him.

He manages to give him the slip and when he later arrives home blind drunk, Adam looks on in despair.

A furious Grace approaches and accuses the police officer of racism and the officer lets Michael go.

Pleading with Grace to hear him out, Michael returns to No.3 and tells Aggie that Grace is moving in whether she likes it or not. Aggie reluctantly backs down.

Sally reveals the planning committee have revoked Ray’s application and all their houses are safe. Meanwhile, Debbie has news for a shocked Abi…

Gail searches a genealogy website, determined to find out who Fanny was.

