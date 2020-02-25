Coronation Street spoilers: Aggie Bailey feels the love

Aggie Bailey wins the Weatherfield Golden Heart award. Second part of our preview of tonight's episode

Aggie Bailey arrives in the pub in Coronation Street and assures Ed that her first day went well. When James announces that Aggie has won the Weatherfield Golden Heart award, Ed hugs her, and raises a toast but it’s clear she’s embarrassed at the fuss.

Maria waits in the pub for Gary unaware of his conversation with Adam. Meanwhile, Gary seeks out Ryan and demands to know if there is anything going on between Ali and Maria. Scared, Ryan tells him it is just someone spreading lies.

Ryan finds Ali and tells him that he has saved his bacon. But is someone listening in? A simmering Gary finally arrives in the pub. And oblivious to his mood, tipsy Maria kisses him and tells him she can’t wait to be his wife. Gary secretly calls Sharon and offers her Rick’s old client list in return for a favour.

At Carla’s instigation, Roy agrees to take Nina bat watching with him. When the pair spend the evening in a derelict building watching for bats and discovering that they have much in common.

Craig reveals that he intends to get fit and take up running. At Toyah’s insistence, Imran finds himself agreeing to join him on his fitness routine.

Coronation Street continues on ITV.