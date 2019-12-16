Coronation Street spoilers: Aggie Bailey gets a Christmas treat…

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Aggie Bailey…

Michael introduces a thrilled Aggie Bailey to Winter Wonderland’s star attraction: Ed dressed as Santa Claus! It’s clear that Michael is hoping to give Tianna a magical Christmas in this episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)..

The police take Robert in again for questioning. They later talk to Michelle about his violent temper, before telling Paula and Robert they intend to charge him with assault. Paula warns Robert that if Vicky doesn’t turn up soon, things could get much worse. Is it all over for Robert?

Chesney persuades Tara from Freshco’s to conduct the photoshoot at No.5. But when Tara and a photographer turn up at No.5, Gemma’s humiliated when all the mess she’s stuffed under a table comes tumbling out infront of them. Later, Gemma admits to Chesney she fears being judged for her parenting and he tries to make her feel better by assuring her that she’s a good mum.

Roy arrives at Richard’s just in time to listen to the County match on the radio and soon finds himself getting caught up in Richard’s enthusiasm. Are the brothers finally getting to know each other? Nina reveals that Richard’s new carer starts tomorrow and Roy promises to be there.