Coronation Street spoilers: Aggie Bailey launches a tirade at Grace

Aggie Bailey tells Grace to leave Michael alone

In the first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) Aggie Bailey confides in Ed that she’s worried Michael is going to propose to Grace again.

With Michael late for lunch, she seizes the opportunity and gives Grace both barrels, telling her Michael’s better off without her.

As Grace hurries out, Michael arrives home and is devastated to discover that Aggie gave Grace her marching orders. He races after her but when a police officer stops him to question him about a robbery, Grace disappears towards the tram station.

Gail retrieves a box of family photos from the factory. A loose photo flutters to the floor. Gail picks it up and is bemused to see a picture of a lady called Fanny.

As Debbie swears blind that she didn’t know anything about the bribery or the assault on Faye, Roy reveals that the Chairperson on the planning committee has been arrested on suspicion of bribery, an emergency meeting has been called. To make things more suspicious, Ray has also done a disappearing act.

As the details of Abi’s ordeal with Ray come to light, Debbie does her best to distance herself, claiming she had no idea what she was dealing with and did what she had to in order to stop Ray. Has Debbie murdered Ray? And has Abi survived?

Ken sets about circulating a photo of Peter to all local pubs and shops explaining that he’s ill and requesting they don’t serve him. However he despairs when Peter arrives home, clearly drunk.

Coronation Street continues at 8.30 tonight on ITV.