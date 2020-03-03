Coronation Street spoilers: Ali Neeson bids emotional farewell to the street

Ali Neeson clears his conscience before saying goodbye (second part of our preview of tonight's one-hour episode)

In the Rovers’ backyard, Ali Neeson explains to Maria that he’s leaving as he needs to start afresh. They wish each other well and Ali’s pleased to have cleared the air. He then calls the builder’s yard flat and after apologising to Toyah for all the trouble he caused her, explains that he’s leaving Weatherfield. Finally, after exchanging an emotional farewell with Ryan, Ali leaves the street in Coronation Street (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Peter, Carla, Simon and Tracy help Ken with the last of his things from No.1. Picking up Deirdre’s peanut bowls, Ken takes a last wistful look round the living room and heads out.

Geoff tells Yasmeen that she deserves a better life abroad but when Yasmeen voices her reservations, he twists her words and suggests she’s having doubts about their marriage, leaving Yasmeen upset.

In the Rovers, Alya shares her concerns about Yasmeen with Ryan and when Eileen reveals that Geoff once locked Yasmeen in his magic box and went out, Alya’s horrified. Later, Yasmeen denies it was Geoff’s fault and says Geoff loves her very much.

With storytime over, Gemma chats to the other mums. Vanessa reckons she could do with some help looking after four babies giving Gemma food for thought. Gemma leaves a voicemail for Bernie but can’t bring herself to admit that she’s desperate for some help and simply makes out she was phoning for a chat