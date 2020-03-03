Coronation Street spoilers: Ali Neeson collapses – will he die?!

Are Gary and Sharon to blame when Ali Neeson collapses?

Sharon calls at the furniture shop to pick up Rick’s old client list in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings). In return, Gary Windass asks Sharon to teach Ali a lesson.

What has he got planned? Craig attends a wellness checkup with Ali when the doctor suddenly collapses. Toyah and Dr Gaddas rush to his aid and Toyah reluctantly reveals that he might have taken an overdose of diazepam. Maria and Gary watch in horror as Ali is loaded into an ambulance.

At The Weatherfield Golden Hearts Awards, Aggie collects her award and delivers a heartfelt speech as Ed, Michael and James look on proudly. When a reporter approaches James and reveals that there are rumours about his sexuality circulating on social media, he’s utterly floored. Insisting that he’s not gay, James hurries away, masking his panic. Having returned home and clearly upset, James explains to Ed and Aggie how Danny has inadvertently outed him on social media and as a result his career is ruined.

Roy hosts a meeting with fellow bat watchers, Herman, Dave and Farooq. When he introduces Nina, they’re horrified by her attire and deeply suspicious of her motives.

Craig and Imran set off for their run but they don’t get very far before Imran admits he hates running and he’s off to the cinema instead. Ken and Claudia return from their visit to the luxury retirement complex. Claudia is keen to move in as soon as possible while Ken has his reservations.