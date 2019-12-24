Coronation Street spoilers: Ali Neeson vows to the down Gary!

Coronation Street's Ali Neeson wants Gary out of the way so he can win back Maria...

Coronation Street’s Gary frees Derek from his bonds but he’s distraught that he’s lost his kids forever. Gary sends Derek on his way, satisfied he’s shown him who’s boss.

Fiz calls at the furniture shop, with Jade and Hope, to drop off items from a house clearance, including an antique shotgun. Gary’s alarmed as he points out it’s still live. As Gary stows it away in a filing cabinet, Hope eyes the gun longingly.

In the Rovers, a drunk Ali Neeson vows to win back Maria and see Gary get his comeuppance in this episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

As Fiz, Tyrone and Ruby walk round the Winter Wonderland, Jade finds Hope peering through the door of the furniture shop.

A loved-up Gary and Maria head home, watched by vengeful Ali and Derek. In the furniture shop, the filing cabinet drawer lies open, the gun nowhere to be seen.

Marion rails at Shona and David for banning Max from seeing her. David’s baffled, explaining Max has been claiming to visit her for weeks. Unrepentant, Max is rude to Shona.