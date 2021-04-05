Alina Pop wonders if Tyrone is really committed to their relationship

Fiz assures Tyrone she’s not looking for a romantic reunion, but to give the girls some stability in tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings).

Tyrone tells Alina Pop that he’s moving back in with Fiz on a temporary basis for the sake of the kids, but it’s her that he loves.

But as he moves back into No.9, he can’t help wondering if he’s made a terrible mistake.

When Cathy asserts that it would be best if she moved away, Brian begs her not to leave.

Later, Brian confides in Yasmeen that Cathy’s gone, but is Yasmeen hiding something? Does she know where Cathy is?

Having found out from Aggie that Ed’s taken £1k out of their bank account, Michael and James head out to search the bookies and casinos for their Dad.

The family panic that Ed is back to his old gambling ways, but has he gone to the bookies, or is there another explanation for his bizarre behaviour?

Over a glass of wine, Gail assures Natasha that she’s family now, no matter what happens between her and Nick.

Elsewhere, Carla bites the bullet and tells Tracy that she’s not invited to their wedding. How will Tracy take the news?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.