Coronation Street spoilers: Alina Pop tells Tyrone how she really feels!

Coronation Street spoilers - Alina Pop and Tyrone give in to temptation?



In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Alina Pop shows Emma and Seb the gift she’s bought for Tyrone as a thank you for fixing her car.

As Seb watches her wistfully and Emma urges him to tell her how he feels. Alina reluctantly agrees to lunch, where she steals herself and admits to Seb that she’s in love with someone else. Seb’s crushed. Tyrone finds an upset Alina in the gardens. Later, Alina confesses she’s fallen for him, Tyrone’s overwhelmed.

Cathy offers her fundraising services to Tracy but she cuts her dead. Angered by Tracy’s comments, Cathy posts her own views online about Steve and Tracy’s fundraising efforts.

Michael tells Grace that their baby is doing fine and it’s time they put the past behind them and looked to the future. When Ronnie calls round with gifts for the baby, Ed orders him to stay away from his family.

As Natasha returns from London, Nick’s disappointed to realise his time with Sam has come to an end. He asks Leanne about moving back in but he’s hurt when she insists it’s too soon.