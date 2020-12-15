Coronation Street spoilers: All David Platt wants for Christmas…Is Shona!

David Platt realises he can’t live without the love of his life!

In this hour-long Christmas episode of Coronation Street Max and Lily excitedly rip open their Christmas presents as Shona gives a thrilled David Platt a six foot cuddly rabbit to replace Barney, his childhood pet.

But when Lily gets a jewellery bead stuck up her nose, David and Shona reluctantly set off for A&E.

Whilst the nurse sees to Lily, Shona calms her down and makes her giggle as David watches with a heavy heart realising how much the kids will miss her.

Having returned to the street, David and Shona approach Jenny’s drinks stall. But Shona loses it and storms off when she spots Daisy being flirtatious with David. David finds her in Victoria Garden and they finally clear the air. After admitting that they still love each other and want to make a go of it, David forms a plan.

At No.8, David and Shona, with the help of Max and Lily, re-enact their wedding day. As the Platts tumble out of No.8, the snow begins to fall and Shona stares up in wonderment. David gazes at his wife, his love for her renewed.

After a sleepless night with baby Mason, Toyah and Imran share a smile, happy but slightly out of their depth.

Gemma calls at the builder’s yard flat and gives Toyah and Imran some parenting tips and the pair realise they’ve a lot to learn.

Ignoring Toyah’s messages, Leanne hides away in her flat, consumed with grief.