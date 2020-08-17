Coronation Street spoilers: Alya Nazir enjoys taunting Geoff

Alya Nazir delights in telling Geoff that Yasmeen is fighting fit

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Alya Nazir winds up Geoff in the street…

Alya Nazir has a phone call from Yasmeen and learns that her heart operation was a total success then tells Ryan how her gran sounded like a new woman. Alya then taunts Geoff in the street, revealing Yasmeen’s recovery and how she’ll now be fighting fit in order to clear her name.

Johnny tries to win Jenny round assuring her that he needed time alone and it won’t happen again. Scott tells Johnny it is about time they had a proper chat, so Johnny leads him into the backroom of the Rovers with trepidation.

Abi calls Peter and assures him she’ll be at the meeting later. When Debbie offers to cook lunch, suggesting they should get to know each other better, Abi has little choice but to accept. But when Abi disappears as soon as she has eaten Debbie is suspicious.

When Daniel sees Nicky at the Bistro with a business associate of Ray’s he offers to pay double to spend time with her. How will Nicky react?

Despite Billy’s reservations, Sean trawls through the missing persons’ database. When he discovers that a man’s body was found in the river yesterday, he becomes emotional.