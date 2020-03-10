Coronation Street spoilers: Alya Nazir reports Geoff to the police!

Ayla Nazir takes drastic action to protect Yasmeen

Fixing Yasmeen with a cold stare, Geoff demands to know where she’s planning to go. Calling him a control freak, Alya Nazir asserts that anywhere away from him would be good.

Alya begs Yasmeen to leave Geoff and come home with her, but will she agree? Later, with Toyah by her side, Alya reports Geoff to the police, convinced he must have a history of abuse in tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)..

Evelyn and Tyrone take Cerberus to the vets but as Evelyn pays the bill, she’s taken aback when her old flame Arthur enters the surgery with his cockapoo. Tyrone watches in amusement at their interaction. When Tyrone tells Fiz about Evelyn’s old boyfriend and how she’s clearly still got the hots for him, Fiz is amused.

Having sabotaged Ken’s talk and suggesting they head to the bar, Norris reveals that he and Freda moved into Stillwaters several weeks ago. Making sure Freda can’t read his lips, Norris admits to a shocked Ken that he can’t stand Stillwaters and needs his help to escape.

Having tidied the house, Bernie suggests to Gemma they go out for tea and leave Paul and Billy to babysit.

Secretly anxious at the idea of being parted from her babies, Gemma insists she’d rather stay in. Seb has a change of heart and tells a thrilled Emma that he’d love to go to Australia.