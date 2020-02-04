Coronation Street spoilers: Alya Nazir see Ray’s nasty side…

Alya Nazir realises that Ray has an ulterior motive.

In the first episode of Coronation Street tonight (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Ray tries to convince Alya Nazir that he did not have designs on her and simply wanted her to meet Cassie the interior designer.

But when Cassie comes to meet Alya it soon becomes clear that she had no idea about the meeting at the hotel.

Meanwhile, Ray is still charming Abi. Later, Alya confronts Ray over the fictitious meeting and reckons he was hoping to lure her into bed. How will he react?

David takes the train to Leeds to visit Shona. However, he’s devastated when the doctor breaks the news that she has made it clear she doesn’t want to see him.

Maria tells Gary that she’s going to distribute leaflets on the MMR jab as it’s important to spread the word and save lives. Gary’s pleased to see her so positive. Ali advises Maria that although it’s great that she’s raising measles awareness, she should allow herself to grieve properly for the baby she lost.

When Fiz tells Hope that Tyrone will be picking her up from school to take her to the cinema with Jade, Hope’s over the moon and Fiz does her best to remain positive.

When Alina reveals that she’s looking for somewhere to live, Seb suggests to Emma that she could move in with them.