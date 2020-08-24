Coronation Street spoilers: Alya Nazir smashes up the restaurant!

Alya Nazir finally hits breaking point!

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Alya Nazir hits breaking point when Geoff makes another bold move…

Alya Nazir is furious to find an alcohol delivery on the doorstep of Speed Daal and refuses point blank to let Geoff buy her out of the business. When Geoff decides to sabotage the restaurant by cancelling staff shifts, leaving Alya struggling alone with takeout orders, she sees red throwing everyone out and smashing the place up in a frenzy. What will happen when Geoff and Tim arrive?

In the cafe, Nina tells David that Shona always seems more upbeat when he’s around. Buoyed by her words, David arranges to take Shona for a walk later but it doesn’t go quite to plan…

A stressed Dev looks at the pile of unpaid bills and wonders how they’re going to manage. Sensing there’s something bothering him, Asha offers to do a shift. A disgruntled Cathy confides in Asha that Dev’s reduced her hours at the kebab shop.

Daniel apologises to Ray for causing a scene in the bistro. Daniel calls Nicky and persuades her to call at the flat for a drink just as friends.