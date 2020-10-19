Coronation Street spoilers: Alya Nazir turns detective…

Coronation Street spoilers - Alya Nazir and Ryan are determined to take Geoff down

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street at 8.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Alya Nazir decides to fight Geoff for Yasmeen’s money…

Geoff enjoys winding Alya Nazir up and it’s soon apparent he has no intention of selling the house. Alya quizzes him about the loans but when he points the finger of blame at Yasmeen and her expensive tastes Alya isn’t fooled. In a bid to find out what he’s done with the money, she and Ryan resolve to follow him and see what he’s up to.

Squirming with shame, Johnny reveals his criminal past to Jenny, that he was once the getaway driver in a robbery. Jenny’s appalled. Johnny admits that Scott was responsible for the bistro robbery and tried to force him into driving the car but he refused to be a part of it. Jenny turns on Johnny for allowing this gun wielding maniac to move into their home.

Johnny reveals he’s going to shop Scott to the police even if it means paying the price for a crime he committed over thirty years ago. However, Scott calls at the Rovers and tells Emma to let Johnny know he’s leaving for a new job in Kent. Johnny wonders if he’s been thrown a lifeline…

Putting on a brave face, Evelyn explains to Dev that her relationship is over, her holiday cancelled and she’d like her job back. Will Dev agree after the way she walked out?