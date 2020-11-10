Coronation Street spoilers - Sarah tell Carla that Peter Barlow is dangerously drunk

Johnny and Jenny find Peter Barlow in the bar, barely conscious in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (see our TV Guide for full listings).

As Sarah heads towards the factory, she’s concerned to see Johnny and Jenny taking a drunk Peter to hospital. She heads to the factory and reveals to Carla what she saw and later Peter wakes to find Carla at his hospital bedside. He tells her he loves her with all his heart and doesn’t deserve her, how will Carla react?

When Tracy confides in Emma that she’s worried how Amy will deal with Oliver’s death, Emma suggests they should make a memory box.

Summer arrives back from her stay at Geraldine’s and she’s shocked and angry to see Todd.

Coronation Street continues on ITV.