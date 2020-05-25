Coronation Street spoilers: Asha Alahan confronts her tormentors!

Asha Alahan comes face to face with Corey and his cronies

After a chat with Nina, Dev agrees to go easy on Asha Alahan, assuring her she made one mistake, it’s not the end of the world and she’ll get through it.

Spotting Corey and his mates, Asha plucks up the courage and heading over she tears a strip off him for the appalling way he’s treated her.

Summer and Nina are impressed and Dev’s thrilled to see her renewed confidence in tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details).

Realising the truth will come out in court, Geoff admits he hired escorts as Yasmeen refused him sex. Sally’s disgusted but Tim reckons it can only help Geoff’s case as it proves Yasmeen had a motive for trying to kill him.

Geoff goes to the police to reveal this while Alya worries she’s played straight into Geoff’s hands. When Yasmeen then tells her how he gave her an STI, Alya’s horrified and begs Yasmeen to expose Geoff for what he is and tell the court the truth.

Roy and David visit Shona at the rehab centre. Shona confirms that she definitely wants to live with Roy. David wonders if he’ll ever win her round.

Gary quizzes Kelly about her conversation with Imran and warns her not to tell him anything.