Coronation Street spoilers: Asha Alahan looks at the picture on her phone in horror

Asha Alahan realises her trust has been betrayed

Asha Alahan becomes aware of Pastel-Blue and her cronies staring at her in tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV listings guide for full details).

Dev calls at No.1, grabs Asha and a clearly drunk Aadi and drags them home. Asha then looks in horror at the messages on her phone. As Steve and Tracy head home, a police car pulls up. Tracy and Steve throw the revellers out of the house and order Amy to start clearing up.

Asha is sickened to realise somebody posted her naked pictures and they’ve gone viral. She lies on her bed, devastated.

In Speed Daal, Steve and Leanne row over Oliver. Leanne’s furious to realise Steve is seriously considering taking legal advice.

Masking his concern about Scott, Johnny suggests they should visit Eva in France. Jenny worries that it’s too short notice to find cover and recommends he goes on his own.

Having trounced Ken in the fencing match, smug Charles suggests they do it again next week. Ken’s fuming but Norris reveals that whilst they were jousting, he rifled through Charles’s sports bag and found the Stillwaters’ Rule Book. Ken, Claudia and Norris peruse the Rule Book and discover Charles has been ripping off the residents left, right and centre.

When Arthur reveals that he once joined a protest against the second runway, Evelyn’s impressed.