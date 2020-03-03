Coronation Street spoilers: Ayla Nazir vows to get rid of Geoff

Alya Nazir tells Geoff to stick it when he asks for her share of the business

Geoff denies that he’s responsible for the nasty reviews and to Alya’s annoyance, Yasmeen sides with him and insists he would never write bad reviews about his own restaurant.

Geoff points out to Alya Nazir that it’s clear they can’t work together and suggests she sells her share of the business to him and Yasmeen. But Alya tells him where he can stick his suggestion in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

A terrified Maria begs Ali to stop the car but he continues to drive erratically. When he finally stops and lets her out, Maria returns home and hugging Gary tight, tells him about her terrible ordeal and how Ali reckons it was him that spiked his drink. How will Gary react?

James lies to his Manager and Press Officer and assures them he’s not gay but the Press Officer advises him that if that’s the case, he’d be best to say nothing. James joins his family in the pub and reveals that he told his Manager that he’s not gay. Ed’s relieved whilst Aggie and Michael worry that he’s living a lie.

Nina confronts Roy who admits he was simply trying to spare her feelings. Having stacked the bat boxes in the Woodie, Roy and Nina head off for an evening’s bat watching. Ken calls on Steve and Tracy with a view to delaying the sale of No.1. However their excitement is evident and Ken can’t bring himself to let them down.