Coronation Street spoilers: Bernie Winter takes the law into her own hands…

A fight breaks out between Bernie Winter, Chesney and Kel

During his interview, Paul feels that the evidence against Kel is flimsy and later expresses his concerns to Billy, Bernie Winter and Chesney that Kel will probably get off in Friday’s first episode of Coronation Street (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Bernie decides to take matters about Kel into her own hands and heads to the precinct, writing ‘paedo’ under the picture of Kel on the security team noticeboard. A fight breaks out and Chesney accidentally pushes Kel’s face into a wall forcing the security guards to escort them out.

The police question Robert about Vicky’s disappearance. Robert later turns up at Tyler’s house and accuses him of reporting him to the police.

Maria feels uneasy when Gary suggests they meet for lunch rather than talk. Derek calls by the furniture shop and asks for £3k, but Gary only bungs him a few quid and tells him to clear off.

Ahead of her trip to Edinburgh to see Emily, Rita remembers that she’d promised to feed Mrs MacElroy’s cat and searches for someone to help whilst she’s away. Later, a downbeat Rita confides in Jenny that she’s no longer going to Edinburgh as Emily has twisted her ankle, but in her search for a cat feeder, she’s realised she has no friends.