Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany Platt gets mixed signals from Daniel

Bethany Platt despairs as Daniel unintentionally messes with her feelings

In the second episode of Coronation Street tonight (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Daniel urges Bethany Platt to spread her wings and apply for a place on a creative writing course.

As he helps her with her application, Daniel notices that Bertie doesn’t seem himself and panicking he takes his temperature.

Having borrowed money from Steve and Kevin, Tim hands Charlie a cheque for £5k and urges her to go to the solicitors and sign the divorce papers. But when Tim calls in the Rovers he’s horrified to discover Charlie working behind the bar, what is she up to?

The police officer reveals that Jade was found in the ginnel with a head injury and wonders if Fiz can shed any light on the situation. Evelyn assures the officer they’ve no idea what happened. Will Jade pull through and more importantly, where is Hope?

Bernie calls on Paul and explains that she’s moving onto pastures new as she’s caused enough trouble round here. Bernie says an emotional farewell.

Determined to prove they’re now a family, Maria suggests she, Liam and Jake should accompany Gary to Bristol to visit Zack. Gary’s touched.