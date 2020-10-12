Coronation Street spoilers - Todd Grimshaw reveals himself!

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Todd Grimshaw is found in Mary’s attic!

Eileen only makes matters worse when she decides to call Mick at home, using the Streetcars number, and threaten him with the police. It’s Mick’s husband Erik who answers and is soon on the street accusing a dumbfounded Tim of calling his house and having an affair with his husband!

Meanwhile convinced the noises coming from the attic are the ghost of Pat Phelan, Mary gets Billy to perform an exorcism. When Todd Grimshaw suddenly appears at the top of the stairs, Mary and Billy stare open mouthed.

When Aaron announces he’s reducing his hours with Shona, David wonders how he’ll cope. Aaron encourages them to be upfront and honest with each other. But when Shona casually refers to David’s rape, David’s horrified.

Fed up with their neighbours, Maria urges Gary to take the job with Ray. Gary sets out his stall to Ray and points out that with him on side, he’ll have an easier task persuading the locals to sell him their houses. Ray’s quietly impressed.

Gemma urges Chesney and Bernie to find more work as she’s sick of living hand to mouth. Bernie asks Roy for shifts at the cafe while Ches persuades Kirk to give him a part-time job in packing.