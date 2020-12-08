Coronation Street spoilers: Billy catches Todd Grimshaw in his flat!

In tonight’s first instalment of Coronation Street Todd Grimshaw reveals the shower at No.11 is out of action.

Paul hands him the keys to his flat and tells him to use theirs, but of course Todd seizes the opportunity to have a snoop.

Returning home unexpectedly, Billy’s sceptical of his explanation for being in the flat. Can Todd win him round?

Sally and Tim are pleased when Faye announces she’s no longer going to work for Ray, unaware of the real reason behind her decision.

Tim and Elaine decide to see more of each other but Elaine is startled when Tim invites her to move into No.4.

Debbie continues with her plans and tries to persuade Gary to reconsider withdrawing the sale of Underworld but Gary refuses to do business with Ray as he’s a sex pest, leaving Debbie frustrated.