Coronation Street spoilers: Billy Mayhew dumps Paul?

Will Paul’s actions push Billy Mathew to breaking point?



In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) Billy orders Paul to clear up the mess in the flat while he collects Summer from hospital.

When Paul reveals to Todd that Will was responsible, Todd pretends to be shocked. As Billy and Paul fuss over Summer, she senses the tension between them.

Paul does his best to play it down, aware that his relationship is hanging by a thread. Billy rows with Paul for getting embroiled with Will and so endangering Summer’s life. Is their relationship over?

When Aadi announces that he’ll be conducting her performance review at lunchtime, Evelyn’s seriously unimpressed. Dev warns Aadi not to wind her up. Evelyn advises Tyrone to get shot of Alina as there are already too many women in the house.

Asha calls in the cafe and suggests to Nina they meet up later in Victoria Garden. Nina tells her it’s a date. Dev returns home to find Asha dressed up to the nines and assumes she’s got a date with a boy. When Asha reveals that her date is actually Nina, Dev’s poleaxed.

Late for his shift, Simon dumps his bike outside the chippy. But after a chat with Jacob, he’s horrified to realise his bike has been stolen.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.