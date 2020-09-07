Coronation Street spoilers: Billy Mayhew gives Paul some troubling news…

Billy Mathew tells Paul that Kel is dead…

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Billy Mayhew tells Paul that Kel’s body has been found.

At Mary’s suggestion, she and Billy Mayhew call at the police station to find out if the body was definitely Kel’s.

When Billy later reveals that a body was found in the canal and he suspects it might be that of Kel, he’s distraught and heads out leaving Billy worried.

The doctor announces that they’re going to reduce Oliver’s sedation and try and remove his breathing tube.

Leanne’s delighted at the news, and whilst Steve and Tracy remain cautious, Nick is dealing with trouble elsewhere…

David and Shona return to the street. Ray tells David they’re welcome to stay at his hotel for as long as they need and he’s happy to recommend a builder.

After a fruitless call to the house insurance company, David tells Shona that unless there’s any structural damage to the house, they won’t pay out.

Karen from social services questions Toyah at length about the situation with Susie and her intention to pass her off as her own.

Will Torah be able to answer honestly and openly?