Coronation Street spoilers: Can Alya and Tim save Yasmeen Nazir?

Alya wonders if Yasmeen Nazir will survive after living with Geoff

In tonight's second episode of Coronation Street Yasmeen Nazir leans against the sofa gasping for air.

Alya and Tim force their way in and are horrified to find her collapsed on the floor, struggling to breathe.

After Yasmeen is rushed to hospital, Alya looks at her fragile Gran in her hospital bed and fights back tears, worried she’ll never recover from her ordeal with Geoff.

Elsewhere, Nina admits to Aadi that it just felt too soon to be attending family parties, but the last thing she wants to do is hurt Asha.

Aadi asserts that the invitation still stands. When Aadi arrives with Nina in tow, Asha’s thrilled. But as Dev makes a speech and welcomes Nina to the family, she squirms.

Roy suggests she has an honest chat with Asha but when Asha reveals that she’s in love with her, Nina’s floored.

Jenny orders Daisy to apologise to Neil for leading him up the garden path and reminds her that whatever she might think of Johnny, he’s her husband and she loves him.

Johnny phones Jenny and admits he still hasn’t taken his meds. She implores him to take them for her sake, pointing out he could die if he doesn’t. Will Johnny agree?

Leanne confides in Toyah about what Sam said. Horrified, Toyah urges Leanne to tackle Simon but she takes it as a dig at her parenting skills.

When Simon returns home with Jacob in tow a shaken Leanne retreats to her room.

Paul apologises to Daniel for making a cock-up of the cupboards. Amused Daniel suggests he could lodge with him and Bertie, will Paul accept his offer?