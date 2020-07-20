Coronation Street spoilers: Can Alya Nazir persuade Elaine to stick around?

Alya Nazir knows Elaine is Yasmeen’s only hope

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Tim is still convinced his dad is telling the truth…

Geoff assures Tim that everything the woman is saying is lies. Tim believes him and assures him that if he sees her again, he’ll report her to the police. Geoff quietly breathes a sigh of relief.

Tim tells Sally about the visit from the woman and she wonders if Geoff’s the one telling lies.

Alya and Elaine meet up secretly in Speed Daal and Alya implores her not to leave as she’s their only hope of securing Yasmeen’s freedom. Elaine is clearly torn.

Gary is out cold on the cobbles as Sarah pleads with him to wake up.

Having witnessed the whole incident, Tyrone phones for an ambulance. Adam and a panicky Maria arrive at the hospital. Sarah describes how she was on her phone, stepped out in front of a van and Gary saved her life.

When Tyrone describes how he saw Sarah running and Gary chasing after her before the accident, Sarah makes out that it was pure coincidence that Gary happened to be there.

Adam senses she’s lying but keeps his counsel and tells the police she is too shaken to give a statement.

Ed’s miserable about being unable to celebrate his anniversary, with Aggie now stuck isolating in a hotel.

James and Michael try to lift his spirits and, dressed in his best clothes, Ed sits down to a virtual anniversary dinner with Aggie via video call.

Touched by his efforts, Aggie raises a glass to their next thirty years.