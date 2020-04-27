Coronation Street spoilers: Can Alya Nazir prove Geoff is a liar?

Alya is desperate to prove that Yasmeen is the victim not Geoff!

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV listings guide for full details) Alya Nazir tells Sally that Geoff has been controlling Yasmeen for months and she’s never had a drink problem. She then heads to the Rovers to plead Yasmeen’s case to her friends.

Meanwhile, the police interview Yasmeen about what happened with Geoff, and Imran is left stunned when she is finally charged…

David wakes with a start and realises with horror that he’s missed Max’s speech.

Meanwhile, Max delivers his speech at the Outreach Awards and looks with disappointment at David’s empty chair. Can David makes things up to him?

Having learnt how Kelly shared the naked video of Asha, Paul puts pressure on Billy to chuck her out of the flat.

In the Rovers, Adam gleans from Ryan that Ali has left the area after pleading guilty to assaulting Gary. Gary begs Billy and Paul to give Kelly another chance, but can he persuade them without giving away too much?

In the cafe, Asha thanks Nina for sticking up for her and explains she has low self esteem. Later, Asha opens an envelope to find it contains a sketch of her and she smiles when she realises it’s from Nina.

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.