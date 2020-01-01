Coronation Street spoilers: Can Amy Barlow force Tracy to tell Steve the truth?

Amy Barlow is furious with Tracy for cheating on Steve

Tracy confesses all to Mary but a furious Amy Barlow orders her to tell Steve the truth or she’ll do it for her. Tracy begs her not to tell Steve about her night of passion just as he arrives home with the kitten and clocking the tension, wonders what’s happened.

Tracy covers but a disgusted Amy stomps off to her room. Later, Amy announces she’s moving out to live with Emma in this episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings). Will Tracy tell the truth to stop Amy leaving?

Will a truce be called at the factory and the staff move be able to move forward following the horrors and discoveries of Christmas Day?

In Victoria Garden, Hope makes out Ruby pushed her off the bench and hurt her arm. Evelyn reckons Hope’s just attention seeking whilst Fiz isn’t sure what to believe.

Sally convinces Kevin that Abi really likes him and her kiss with Ray meant nothing. Abi returns to No.4 and waxes lyrical about how fit Ray is. When Kevin emerges from the kitchen, Abi’s mortified to have hurt his feelings yet again.