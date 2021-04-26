Coronation Street spoilers: Can Nina Lucas identity her attackers?

Coronation Street spoilers - Nina Lucas wakes up, but can she remember anything?

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm) Nina Lucas regains consciousness and tells Roy and Abi that all she can remember of the evening was seeing Corey and his mates at the wasteland and then everything went black.

Will she ask how Seb is doing and how will she react to the answers she gets? Spotting Corey and Asha outside their flat, Abi steams over demanding some answers but can he convince her he had nothing to do with Seb and Nina’s injuries?

The doctor explains to Abi that they’re going to run some tests on Seb. Worried sick, Abi asks Kevin to cancel their wedding. As Kevin hurries out, she listens to the voice message Seb left shortly before he was attacked. An emotional Abi tells an unconscious Seb how much she loves him as he’s wheeled away for his scan. Abi tries to remain positive but she can see how ill her son is. Will she fight for justice and find out who attacked him?

Corey is desperate to cover his tracks and tells Kelly to say nothing to anyone about what happened. Later, he hears that Summer is suspicious so he tells her to keep quiet, threatening that he will tell Billy she was in a stolen car. Asha is shocked by the attack oblivious to Kelly and Corey’s involvement.