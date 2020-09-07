Coronation Street spoilers: Can Sally Metcalfe change Debbie’s mind about Abi?

Sally Metcalfe tries to convince Debbie that Abi is a good person...

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Sally Metcalfe gets Debbie to think again…

Kevin sets off with Jack to an athletics event and suggests to Abi and Debbie they take the opportunity to get to know each other.

Sally Metcalfe tells Debbie that Abi is a good person and loves Kevin, unaware that she is on the phone to Peter telling him all he can think about is getting a fix. Debbie apologises to Abi and suggests they start again. How will a guilty Abi react?

Steve and Leanne are pleased when the consultant reveals that a specialist from another hospital is coming over to assess Oliver and give a second opinion.

Having done some research on the internet, Nick tells a thrilled Leanne about a hospital in Germany where they can treat people with Oliver’s condition.

But their hope is short lived when the consultant breaks the news to the pair that having obtained a second opinion, unfortunately it has only confirmed that Oliver will never be able to breathe unaided and the time has come to talk about switching off his life support.

A police officer calls round and, having confirmed that the body was indeed that of Kel, asks Paul a series of questions. When Paul asserts that he’s not surprised Kel was murdered, the officer points out that he never said he was…

A downcast David tells Sally that after a visit from a structural engineer, it would seem that he’s responsible for the hole in the garden and it’ll cost at least £20k to fix.

When Shona admits how much she enjoyed her night with David, Nina urges her to tell him. Meanwhile, David realises he has no choice but to sell….