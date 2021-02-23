Carla Connor tells Jacob to leave Simon alone…

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) Leanne gets up to find Jacob and Simon counting their drugs money.

When she objects, Jacob makes a dig about her dead son. Leanne flips but as she tries to grab him she smashes Oliver’s music box. Leanne begs Simon to stay away from Jacob and stop dealing but he points out the stark truth – they need the money.

A desperate Leanne tells Carla that Simon’s going off the rails and she needs to talk to Peter. Carla promises to help but doesn’t want Peter involved so she warns Jacob to back off Simon herself.

Will he agree?

Fiz is tidying away the yoga mat when she notices the initials AP on it. Tyrone Dobbs is uncomfortable as he admits he picked up Alina’s mat by mistake.

As he drops it off, Alina reveals she’s struggling with her coursework so he offers to stay and help.

Meanwhile, Alya worries for her Gran when the doctor confirms that she suffered a major panic attack brought on by stress.

Also, Sean’s annoyed to find that Eileen has shifted all his boxes of makeup into the yard.

He lugs them into the factory, telling Kirk that Nick has given him permission to store them there.

Kirk’s not happy, pointing out how he tried to rip off poor Gemma and Ches.