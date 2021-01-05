Coronation Street spoilers: Carla Connor discovers Peter’s secret

Coronation Street spoilers - Carla Connor begs Peter to reconsider Daniel’s offer, Simon hopes Leanne is turning and corner, and Tim's questioned by the police.

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) Peter rails at Adam for telling Ken about the legal document, declaring it’s his life and he’ll die on his own terms.

Awash with guilt, fearing he drove Peter to this, Adam reveals to Carla Connor that Peter plans to refuse a transplant.

At the Rovers, Carla catches Peter taking a swig from a bottle. Panicking, she pleads with Peter to reconsider.

A police officer calls to question Tim about the rucksack found in Gary’s possession, revealing it contained the weapon used in the attack on Adam.

Tim confides in Sally that Faye hasn’t been herself recently and he’s worried she might have something to do with the weapon concealed in the rucksack.

Elsewhere, Aadi and Asha are underwhelmed with their big birthday present, their initials added to the corner shop sign!

Asha calls in the cafe wearing her new necklace but when Corey mocks her choker, suggesting it would be better suited on a dog, embarrassed Asha takes it off.

With Corey gone, Yasmeen tentatively suggests to Asha that she shouldn’t be spoken to like that. Asha hides her upset.

Simon’s pleased to see Leanne up and dressed and hopes she’s turning a corner.