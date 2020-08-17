Coronation Street spoilers: Carla Connor doesn’t trust Abi with Peter…

Carla Conner tells Peter to keep his distance from Abi

In tonight's only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm Carla Connor tells Peter to stay away from Abi…

Peter calls at number 11 and tells Abi she needs to get some help. Carla Connor is suspicious when Peter lies to her about going to meet Abi and when she finds out he is helping her with her addiction she warns him to be careful as it’s not that long ago Abi was in love with him. Meanwhile, Kev’s sister Debbie arrives at the house with a large suitcase and marks Abi’s card and warns her not to mess her brother about. Abi assures her she wouldn’t dream of it.

Sean confirms that Todd is now officially on the missing persons’ list. Sean and Billy meet up with the Finding People charity who assure them they’ll do everything they can to try and find Todd.

As Daniel witters on about Bertie, he realises Cherry is bored. Asserting that it just isn’t working, Daniel ends the call and stares forlornly at Sinead’s photo. Jenny rails at Johnny for leaving her to run the pub single handedly, convinced there’s something he’s not telling her.

When Gemma presents him with a signed photo of PJ and Duncan, Paul can hardly believe his eyes. As ‘Ready to Rumble’ strikes up, Paul and Gemma show off their moves. Billy returns home and apologises to Paul for missing his party. He assures Paul that he has no interest in Todd, but was simply supporting his friend Sean.