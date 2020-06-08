Coronation Street spoilers: Carla Connor gets an unwelcome blast from the past

Carla Connor is stunned when her past comes back to haunt her

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Carla Connor finds Chelsey lurking in the back yard and offers to buy her breakfast in Roy’s.

But later Chesley returns to the pub with a guy named Jordan who reminds Carls that he ran the squat and she had better pay up for the drugs she destroyed. Later, Peter finds an upset Carla in the back room with Jordan and demands to know what is going on. Will Carla tell him the truth?

When Roy reveals that Shona’s been assigned a support worker and should be discharged from the rehab centre very soon, David’s filled with optimism. Roy returns from a meeting with Shona’s key worker and confirms that Shona will be moving in tomorrow. David’s thrilled whilst Roy’s concerned that he’s getting his hopes up.

Adam decides it is time for Daniel to get out and about and insists he goes with him to a swanky lawyers’ drinks reception in town. Daniel reluctantly goes and feels out of his depth but is intrigued by a female guest called Nicky who tries to put him at ease. When Geoff lets slip that Sally wanted him out of the house because she’s chosen to take Yasmeen’s side, Faye’s incredulous and vows to have it out with her Dad.